Valute / MCD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MCD: McDonald's Corporation
302.34 USD 1.27 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCD ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 300.75 e ad un massimo di 304.79.
Segui le dinamiche di McDonald's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCD News
- Why Investors Are Buying Chipotle’s (CMG) Burritos, But Not Its Stock - TipRanks.com
- McDonald's faces a huge new rival
- McDonald's (MCD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- UBER Partners with Flytrex to Launch Drone Food Delivery - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Deal on Drone Delivery: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Investors Heavily Search McDonald's Corporation (MCD): Here is What You Need to Know
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Krispy Kreme: Waiting For The Donuts To Get Cheap Again (NASDAQ:DNUT)
- Il titolo di Dutch Bros mantiene il rating Buy di Stifel mentre espande i test alimentari
- Dutch Bros stock holds Buy rating at Stifel as food test expands
- Popular breakfast chain plans to solve a growing customer problem
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Can DJI Continue To Rise?
- Bernstein alza il target di prezzo delle azioni McDonald’s a $320 da $310
- McDonald’s stock price target raised to $320 from $310 at Bernstein
- Wall Street indexes end higher ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla and Alphabet rally
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla rallies
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps
- McDonald's Focus On Extra Value Deals May Drive Easier FY2026 Comparisons (NYSE:MCD)
- McDonald's: Red Flags Are Increasingly Being Waved At Investors (NYSE:MCD)
- McDonald's: A Solid Defensive Play, But Unlikely To Outperform The Index (NYSE:MCD)
- Battle of Top Dividend Stocks: Waste Management vs. McDonald's
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
Intervallo Giornaliero
300.75 304.79
Intervallo Annuale
276.53 326.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 301.07
- Apertura
- 301.80
- Bid
- 302.34
- Ask
- 302.64
- Minimo
- 300.75
- Massimo
- 304.79
- Volume
- 6.380 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.36%
20 settembre, sabato