MCD: McDonald's Corporation

302.34 USD 1.27 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MCD ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 300.75 e ad un massimo di 304.79.

Segui le dinamiche di McDonald's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
300.75 304.79
Intervallo Annuale
276.53 326.32
Chiusura Precedente
301.07
Apertura
301.80
Bid
302.34
Ask
302.64
Minimo
300.75
Massimo
304.79
Volume
6.380 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
-3.43%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.52%
Variazione Annuale
-0.36%
