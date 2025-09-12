Währungen / MCD
MCD: McDonald's Corporation
301.07 USD 3.93 (1.29%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MCD hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 297.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 302.68 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die McDonald's Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCD News
Tagesspanne
297.88 302.68
Jahresspanne
276.53 326.32
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 305.00
- Eröffnung
- 302.07
- Bid
- 301.07
- Ask
- 301.37
- Tief
- 297.88
- Hoch
- 302.68
- Volumen
- 8.904 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.29%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.92%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.78%
