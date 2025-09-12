KurseKategorien
MCD: McDonald's Corporation

301.07 USD 3.93 (1.29%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MCD hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 297.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 302.68 gehandelt.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
297.88 302.68
Jahresspanne
276.53 326.32
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
305.00
Eröffnung
302.07
Bid
301.07
Ask
301.37
Tief
297.88
Hoch
302.68
Volumen
8.904 K
Tagesänderung
-1.29%
Monatsänderung
-3.83%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.92%
Jahresänderung
-0.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K