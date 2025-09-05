Currencies / MCD
MCD: McDonald's Corporation
302.96 USD 0.91 (0.30%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCD exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 302.96 and at a high of 305.99.
Follow McDonald's Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MCD News
Daily Range
302.96 305.99
Year Range
276.53 326.32
- Previous Close
- 302.05
- Open
- 303.77
- Bid
- 302.96
- Ask
- 303.26
- Low
- 302.96
- High
- 305.99
- Volume
- 3.196 K
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- -3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.32%
- Year Change
- -0.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%