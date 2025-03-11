Valute / LCTX
LCTX: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
1.52 USD 0.03 (1.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LCTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.46 e ad un massimo di 1.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.46 1.58
Intervallo Annuale
0.37 1.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.55
- Apertura
- 1.56
- Bid
- 1.52
- Ask
- 1.82
- Minimo
- 1.46
- Massimo
- 1.58
- Volume
- 1.369 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 230.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.03%
21 settembre, domenica