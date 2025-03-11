QuotazioniSezioni
LCTX: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc

1.52 USD 0.03 (1.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LCTX ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.46 e ad un massimo di 1.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.46 1.58
Intervallo Annuale
0.37 1.62
Chiusura Precedente
1.55
Apertura
1.56
Bid
1.52
Ask
1.82
Minimo
1.46
Massimo
1.58
Volume
1.369 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.94%
Variazione Mensile
26.67%
Variazione Semestrale
230.43%
Variazione Annuale
67.03%
