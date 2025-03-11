通貨 / LCTX
LCTX: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
1.55 USD 0.16 (11.51%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LCTXの今日の為替レートは、11.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.40の安値と1.62の高値で取引されました。
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.40 1.62
1年のレンジ
0.37 1.62
- 以前の終値
- 1.39
- 始値
- 1.43
- 買値
- 1.55
- 買値
- 1.85
- 安値
- 1.40
- 高値
- 1.62
- 出来高
- 2.581 K
- 1日の変化
- 11.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 29.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 236.96%
- 1年の変化
- 70.33%
