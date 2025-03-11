통화 / LCTX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LCTX: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
1.52 USD 0.03 (1.94%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LCTX 환율이 오늘 -1.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.46이고 고가는 1.58이었습니다.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCTX News
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Advancing Cell Therapies
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lineage Cell (LCTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics shareholders approve board slate and equity plan amendment
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock rises on positive 36-month OpRegen data
- Lineage Cell stock holds steady as Roche presents positive 3-year data
- OpRegen ® (RG6501) 36-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics appoints new auditor
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights on OpRegen
- Lineage to Present at 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq NYC
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.46 1.58
년간 변동
0.37 1.62
- 이전 종가
- 1.55
- 시가
- 1.56
- Bid
- 1.52
- Ask
- 1.82
- 저가
- 1.46
- 고가
- 1.58
- 볼륨
- 1.369 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.94%
- 월 변동
- 26.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 230.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 67.03%
20 9월, 토요일