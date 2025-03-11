货币 / LCTX
LCTX: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
1.38 USD 0.01 (0.72%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LCTX汇率已更改-0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点1.36和高点1.42进行交易。
关注Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LCTX新闻
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Advancing Cell Therapies
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lineage Cell (LCTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics shareholders approve board slate and equity plan amendment
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock rises on positive 36-month OpRegen data
- Lineage Cell stock holds steady as Roche presents positive 3-year data
- OpRegen ® (RG6501) 36-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics appoints new auditor
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights on OpRegen
- Lineage to Present at 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq NYC
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.36 1.42
年范围
0.37 1.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.39
- 开盘价
- 1.39
- 卖价
- 1.38
- 买价
- 1.68
- 最低价
- 1.36
- 最高价
- 1.42
- 交易量
- 893
- 日变化
- -0.72%
- 月变化
- 15.00%
- 6个月变化
- 200.00%
- 年变化
- 51.65%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值