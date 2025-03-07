Valute / IVR
IVR: INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC
7.34 USD 0.09 (1.21%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.34 e ad un massimo di 7.46.
Segui le dinamiche di INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.34 7.46
Intervallo Annuale
5.85 9.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.43
- Apertura
- 7.45
- Bid
- 7.34
- Ask
- 7.64
- Minimo
- 7.34
- Massimo
- 7.46
- Volume
- 2.487 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.83%
