IVR: INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC

7.34 USD 0.09 (1.21%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.34 e ad un massimo di 7.46.

Segui le dinamiche di INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.34 7.46
Intervallo Annuale
5.85 9.39
Chiusura Precedente
7.43
Apertura
7.45
Bid
7.34
Ask
7.64
Minimo
7.34
Massimo
7.46
Volume
2.487 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.21%
Variazione Mensile
-5.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.09%
Variazione Annuale
-21.83%
20 settembre, sabato