Currencies / IVR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IVR: INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC
7.52 USD 0.03 (0.40%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVR exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.51 and at a high of 7.58.
Follow INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVR News
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Earnings call transcript: Invesco Mortgage Q2 2025 misses forecasts, stock stable
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Q2 2025 slides: Economic return turns negative amid market volatility
- Invesco Mortgage earnings missed by $0.97, revenue fell short of estimates
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- KBWD: High-Yield, Not So High Performance (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Invesco Mortgage stock
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock: Another Of My Mistakes (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:IVR)
- PhenixFIN: Trading At A Discount To Book With Hidden Tax Assets (NASDAQ:PFX)
- Invesco Mortgage Capital declares $0.34 quarterly dividend
- Chimera Investment: New Acquisition Is Transforming This mREIT (NYSE:CIM)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- KBWD: Poor Dividend History And Declining NAV (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Let’s Talk Mortgage REITs (But Not For Too Long)
- Invesco Mortgage Capital: 18% Yield And Cheap Compared To Peers (NYSE:IVR)
- MORT: High Income, Short-Term Hold (NYSEARCA:MORT)
- Chimera Investment Q4: Mixed Results, Worst Is Over (CIM)
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IVR)
Daily Range
7.51 7.58
Year Range
5.85 9.39
- Previous Close
- 7.55
- Open
- 7.57
- Bid
- 7.52
- Ask
- 7.82
- Low
- 7.51
- High
- 7.58
- Volume
- 1.247 K
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- -3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.81%
- Year Change
- -19.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%