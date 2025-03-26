QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HTHT
Tornare a Azioni

HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares

38.78 USD 0.69 (1.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HTHT ha avuto una variazione del 1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.25 e ad un massimo di 38.98.

Segui le dinamiche di H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HTHT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.25 38.98
Intervallo Annuale
30.13 42.98
Chiusura Precedente
38.09
Apertura
38.50
Bid
38.78
Ask
39.08
Minimo
38.25
Massimo
38.98
Volume
2.995 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.81%
Variazione Mensile
5.75%
Variazione Semestrale
3.03%
Variazione Annuale
3.50%
20 settembre, sabato