Valute / HTHT
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
38.78 USD 0.69 (1.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HTHT ha avuto una variazione del 1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.25 e ad un massimo di 38.98.
Segui le dinamiche di H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HTHT News
- H World Group: Solid Execution Gives Confidence In Earnings Growth Outlook (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- H World Stock: The Good And The Bad (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- H World Group stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark amid resilience
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Huazhu earnings beat by ¥0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- H World Group (HTHT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Soho House & Co (SHCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Choice Hotels (CHH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- H World Group expands into Laos with four hotel deals
- H World Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Advancing Sustainable Development through Service Innovation and Green Operations
- H World Group (HTHT): Resilient Growth And Global Ambitions In A Challenging Market
- H World Group: Buy Rating Maintained As M&F Momentum Builds (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
- Benchmark maintains $48 target on H World Group shares
- H World Group reports Q1 2025 financial results
- Huazhu earnings missed by ¥0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- H World Group shares fall over 2% as Q1 results miss estimates
- Snowflake, Palo Alto, Urban Outfitters, TJX And China Plays Lead This Week's Investing Action Plan
- H World Group: Continuous Solid Execution Should Drive Multiples Re-Rating (NASDAQ:HTHT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.25 38.98
Intervallo Annuale
30.13 42.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.09
- Apertura
- 38.50
- Bid
- 38.78
- Ask
- 39.08
- Minimo
- 38.25
- Massimo
- 38.98
- Volume
- 2.995 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.50%
20 settembre, sabato