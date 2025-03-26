FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / HTHT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares

38.78 USD 0.69 (1.81%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HTHT fiyatı bugün 1.81% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.25 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HTHT haberleri

Günlük aralık
38.25 38.98
Yıllık aralık
30.13 42.98
Önceki kapanış
38.09
Açılış
38.50
Satış
38.78
Alış
39.08
Düşük
38.25
Yüksek
38.98
Hacim
2.995 K
Günlük değişim
1.81%
Aylık değişim
5.75%
6 aylık değişim
3.03%
Yıllık değişim
3.50%
21 Eylül, Pazar