통화 / HTHT
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
38.78 USD 0.69 (1.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HTHT 환율이 오늘 1.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.25이고 고가는 38.98이었습니다.
H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
38.25 38.98
년간 변동
30.13 42.98
- 이전 종가
- 38.09
- 시가
- 38.50
- Bid
- 38.78
- Ask
- 39.08
- 저가
- 38.25
- 고가
- 38.98
- 볼륨
- 2.995 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.81%
- 월 변동
- 5.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.50%
