HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
38.22 USD 1.13 (3.05%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HTHT de hoy ha cambiado un 3.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.50 38.67
Rango anual
30.13 42.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.09
- Open
- 37.50
- Bid
- 38.22
- Ask
- 38.52
- Low
- 37.50
- High
- 38.67
- Volumen
- 6.943 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.54%
- Cambio anual
- 2.00%
