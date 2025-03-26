クォートセクション
通貨 / HTHT
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares

38.09 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HTHTの今日の為替レートは、-0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.75の安値と38.41の高値で取引されました。

H World Group Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
37.75 38.41
1年のレンジ
30.13 42.98
以前の終値
38.22
始値
37.75
買値
38.09
買値
38.39
安値
37.75
高値
38.41
出来高
2.915 K
1日の変化
-0.34%
1ヶ月の変化
3.87%
6ヶ月の変化
1.20%
1年の変化
1.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K