通貨 / HTHT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
38.09 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HTHTの今日の為替レートは、-0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.75の安値と38.41の高値で取引されました。
H World Group Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTHT News
- H World Group: Solid Execution Gives Confidence In Earnings Growth Outlook (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- H World Stock: The Good And The Bad (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- H World Group stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark amid resilience
- Tesla, Figma Stir Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Huazhu earnings beat by ¥0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- H World Group (HTHT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Soho House & Co (SHCO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Choice Hotels (CHH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- H World Group expands into Laos with four hotel deals
- H World Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Advancing Sustainable Development through Service Innovation and Green Operations
- H World Group (HTHT): Resilient Growth And Global Ambitions In A Challenging Market
- H World Group: Buy Rating Maintained As M&F Momentum Builds (NASDAQ:HTHT)
- PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
- Benchmark maintains $48 target on H World Group shares
- H World Group reports Q1 2025 financial results
- Huazhu earnings missed by ¥0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- H World Group shares fall over 2% as Q1 results miss estimates
- Snowflake, Palo Alto, Urban Outfitters, TJX And China Plays Lead This Week's Investing Action Plan
- H World Group: Continuous Solid Execution Should Drive Multiples Re-Rating (NASDAQ:HTHT)
1日のレンジ
37.75 38.41
1年のレンジ
30.13 42.98
- 以前の終値
- 38.22
- 始値
- 37.75
- 買値
- 38.09
- 買値
- 38.39
- 安値
- 37.75
- 高値
- 38.41
- 出来高
- 2.915 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.20%
- 1年の変化
- 1.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K