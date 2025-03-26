货币 / HTHT
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
37.09 USD 0.26 (0.71%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HTHT汇率已更改0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点36.94和高点37.69进行交易。
关注H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
36.94 37.69
年范围
30.13 42.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.83
- 开盘价
- 37.06
- 卖价
- 37.09
- 买价
- 37.39
- 最低价
- 36.94
- 最高价
- 37.69
- 交易量
- 3.743 K
- 日变化
- 0.71%
- 月变化
- 1.15%
- 6个月变化
- -1.46%
- 年变化
- -1.01%
