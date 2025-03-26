KurseKategorien
Währungen / HTHT
Zurück zum Aktien

HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares

38.09 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HTHT hat sich für heute um -0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HTHT News

Tagesspanne
37.75 38.41
Jahresspanne
30.13 42.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.22
Eröffnung
37.75
Bid
38.09
Ask
38.39
Tief
37.75
Hoch
38.41
Volumen
2.915 K
Tagesänderung
-0.34%
Monatsänderung
3.87%
6-Monatsänderung
1.20%
Jahresänderung
1.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K