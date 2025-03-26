Währungen / HTHT
HTHT: H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
38.09 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HTHT hat sich für heute um -0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 38.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die H World Group Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
37.75 38.41
Jahresspanne
30.13 42.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.22
- Eröffnung
- 37.75
- Bid
- 38.09
- Ask
- 38.39
- Tief
- 37.75
- Hoch
- 38.41
- Volumen
- 2.915 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.34%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.87%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.20%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.65%
