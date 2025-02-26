Valute / HLX
HLX: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
6.21 USD 0.33 (5.05%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLX ha avuto una variazione del -5.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.19 e ad un massimo di 6.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.19 6.55
Intervallo Annuale
5.52 12.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.54
- Apertura
- 6.55
- Bid
- 6.21
- Ask
- 6.51
- Minimo
- 6.19
- Massimo
- 6.55
- Volume
- 2.228 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- -43.90%
20 settembre, sabato