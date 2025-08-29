QuotazioniSezioni
GCO
GCO: Genesco Inc

33.13 USD 2.18 (6.17%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GCO ha avuto una variazione del -6.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.09 e ad un massimo di 34.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Genesco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.09 34.88
Intervallo Annuale
16.21 44.80
Chiusura Precedente
35.31
Apertura
34.88
Bid
33.13
Ask
33.43
Minimo
33.09
Massimo
34.88
Volume
268
Variazione giornaliera
-6.17%
Variazione Mensile
3.82%
Variazione Semestrale
55.91%
Variazione Annuale
25.64%
