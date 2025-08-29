Valute / GCO
GCO: Genesco Inc
33.13 USD 2.18 (6.17%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GCO ha avuto una variazione del -6.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.09 e ad un massimo di 34.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Genesco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.09 34.88
Intervallo Annuale
16.21 44.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.31
- Apertura
- 34.88
- Bid
- 33.13
- Ask
- 33.43
- Minimo
- 33.09
- Massimo
- 34.88
- Volume
- 268
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.64%
21 settembre, domenica