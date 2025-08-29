クォートセクション
通貨 / GCO
GCO: Genesco Inc

35.31 USD 0.73 (2.11%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GCOの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.48の安値と35.35の高値で取引されました。

Genesco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
34.48 35.35
1年のレンジ
16.21 44.80
以前の終値
34.58
始値
35.06
買値
35.31
買値
35.61
安値
34.48
高値
35.35
出来高
220
1日の変化
2.11%
1ヶ月の変化
10.65%
6ヶ月の変化
66.16%
1年の変化
33.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K