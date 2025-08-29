通貨 / GCO
GCO: Genesco Inc
35.31 USD 0.73 (2.11%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GCOの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.48の安値と35.35の高値で取引されました。
Genesco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
34.48 35.35
1年のレンジ
16.21 44.80
- 以前の終値
- 34.58
- 始値
- 35.06
- 買値
- 35.31
- 買値
- 35.61
- 安値
- 34.48
- 高値
- 35.35
- 出来高
- 220
- 1日の変化
- 2.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 66.16%
- 1年の変化
- 33.90%
