AVA: Avista Corporation
36.35 USD 0.05 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVA ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.32 e ad un massimo di 36.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Avista Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.32 36.52
Intervallo Annuale
34.80 43.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.40
- Apertura
- 36.44
- Bid
- 36.35
- Ask
- 36.65
- Minimo
- 36.32
- Massimo
- 36.52
- Volume
- 534
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.68%
20 settembre, sabato