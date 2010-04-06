Support Resistance Swing Low High Indicator

Price Action Supply/Demand, Support/Resistance, Swing Low, Swing High Scanner Indicator is a software designed to automatically draw and mark regions on price charts, making it easier for traders to identify potential reaction sites. The software can be used for various currency pairs and commodities such as AUDCAD, gold, and bitcoin.

Highlights

📈 The software automatically marks regions on price charts, indicating past working areas and potential reaction sites.

🔄 Traders can easily switch between marking all regions or just marking bottoms and tops.

💻 The software is particularly helpful for traders using long monitors to capture the entire price chart.

💰 Traders can use the marked regions to develop effective trading strategies and make informed decisions.

📚 The software creator offers assistance and plans to release a book on the topic.

Note: The transcript provided does not fully explain the functionalities and features of the software, so the summary is based on the available information.



