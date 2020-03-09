SK System

🟡 SK System EA for MetaTrader 4 – Precision Scalping on XAUUSD (1-Minute Chart)

Version: 1.0
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

🔍 Overview

The SK System EA is a scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the 1-minute chart of XAUUSD (Gold). This EA is built to capture fast market movements with high-precision entries using a combination of well-known indicators from the Smart Money and volatility-based trading approach.

This EA integrates ATR, RSI, Keltner Channels, and Supertrend logic, making it a sophisticated solution for traders who demand technical rigor and agility in volatile markets like Gold.

⚙️ Core Strategy and Indicators Used

The SK System EA bases its entries on confluence between volatility, momentum, and trend conditions. The following indicators are implemented:

  • ATR (Average True Range): Used to dynamically calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on recent volatility.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Helps confirm momentum strength (buy signals when RSI > 50, sell signals when RSI < 50).

  • Supertrend Indicator: Determines the trend direction and potential reversals.

  • Keltner Channel: Confirms volatility breakout and filters entries.

🎯 Entry Conditions

  • Buy Trade:

    • Price crosses above Supertrend line.

    • RSI > 50 (bullish momentum).

    • Price is above the middle of the Keltner Channel.

  • Sell Trade:

    • Price crosses below Supertrend line.

    • RSI < 50 (bearish momentum).

    • Price is below the middle of the Keltner Channel.

Trades are only opened if no other trades are currently running, ensuring disciplined and calculated positioning.

🛠️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
LotSize Size of each trade (fixed lot).
SlMultiplier Stop Loss = ATR * this multiplier.
TpMultiplier Take Profit = ATR * this multiplier.
ATRPeriod Period for ATR calculation.
RSI_Period Period for RSI calculation.
SupertrendPeriod Period for Supertrend calculation (via ATR).
SupertrendMultiplier Multiplier for Supertrend band width.
KeltnerPeriod EMA period for Keltner Channel calculation.
KeltnerMultiplier Multiplier for ATR in Keltner Channel range calculation.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This EA is designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe.

  • Due to the fast-paced nature of scalping, it's strongly recommended to run the EA on a low-latency VPS with a fast and reliable broker.

  • The system does not use grid, martingale, or any risky recovery techniques. Every trade includes a clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility.

❗️Disclaimer

Trading with this Expert Advisor is entirely at your own risk.
While this EA uses solid technical strategies, no trading system can guarantee profits, especially in high-volatility markets like Gold. Always backtest thoroughly and consider running on a demo account before deploying with real funds.

🚀 Ready to Trade Smart on Gold?

If you're looking for a technically advanced yet easy-to-use EA that leverages the Smart Money and volatility-based concepts to trade XAUUSD with precision, the SK System EA is your perfect fit.

After purchasing plz contact me to send to you the best setup for the expert   


