"Price reversal arrows" Forex indicator, which shows price reversal points on an hourly chart (PERIOD_H1) with arrows, is one of the most popular tools for traders in the Forex market. This indicator is used to identify the most likely price reversal points, which can help traders make better trading decisions.

The "Price reversal arrows" indicator works on the basis of various mathematical algorithms and formulas that analyze data on previous price movements in the market. At the same time, the indicator displays arrows on the chart that indicate possible price reversal points. The more arrows on the chart, the more opportunities for the trader to make trading decisions.

One of the main advantages of the "Price reversal arrows" indicator is that it can be used for various currency pairs in the forex market. It can also be used on different timeframes (H1 is recommended), which allows traders to choose the most suitable chart for them and use the indicator according to their trading strategy.





Benefits of the indicator:

Accuracy. The indicator shows price reversal points with a high degree of accuracy.

Stability. The indicator does not redraw its signals.

Simplicity. The indicator is very easy to set up.

Universality. The indicator can be used on any currency pair.





Indicator settings: