SFT Oh My Scalper

Signal trend indicator for scalping.

Has three different sensitivity options

It detects a trend change and gives signals to open positions.

Has built-in audio and visual trend change alerts.

Can send notifications to your phone or email.

Allows you to open positions in a timely manner in accordance with the direction of the market.

Works on all timeframes, on all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw after the candle closes;
  • Three sensitivity options;
  • Three types of alerts;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

It can be used as an independent trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings

  • Sensitivity - High, Medium, Low sensitivity;
  • Alert Message - displaying a message on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal, setup guide here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here ;

    Trading Recommendations

    • When a red diamond appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
    • When blue appears    rhombus   open Buy or Call (for options)
    • The direction of the trade must match the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.
    • Exit from the transaction on the opposite signal and when the line disappears, or according to the established SL and TP.
    • When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.
    • Well proven in conjunction with   indicator   Flat Factor

    There are other options, in the process of trading you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.

    For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods using this indicator, see here:

    Trading strategy with SFT indicator Oh My Scalper


    We wish you stable and profitable trading and Thank you for using our software.

    If you like it, then do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

    And in order not to miss the releases of new useful programs for trading, add me as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


    Altri dall'autore
    SFT Alligator Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    A new interpretation of the classical indicator in the form of an oscillator for a more accurate representation of the situation on the market. Less lagging than the standard Alligator. All settings are fully accessible, such as the type and prices for which it is built. Thanks to the additional parameters, it became possible to fine tune. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and developmen
    FREE
    SFT Full OsMA
    Artem Kuzmin
    4 (1)
    Indicatori
    A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
    FREE
    SFT Fractal Support and Resistance
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The support and resistance levels are among the main components of the entire technical analysis. They are used both by professional traders and by beginners. Prices usually move within the price channels. The upper boundary of such a channel is called resistance, and the lower one is support. This indicator plots fractal support and resistance lines at the highest and lowest local price values (fractals). Distinctive features Does not redraw. Clear and understandable signals. It is possible to
    SFT Go Trend
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. The main idea is that the probability of the trend continuation is higher than that of its change. This indicator determines the direction of a local movement, marking the beginning of a trend with a large dot and its continuation with a line of the corresponding color. Distinctive features No Repaint. Simple and accurate settings. Clear and understandable signals. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Sui
    OsMA overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Displayed as a line or a histogram; Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and development
    MACD overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    MACD indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - classic lines and a histogram. Can be used to detect a possible reversal or pullback in price, as well as for channel strategies All settings are simple and straightforward - all like a standard indicator, but with additional support and resistance levels Can be used both separately and together with other indicators
    Awesome overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Awesome oscillator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This makes it possible to determine when the instrument is trending, as well as when it is flat. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought and oversold calculation
    Accelerator overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Accelerator indicator with overbought and oversold zones. A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the possible reversal or pullback of the price, as well
    Bears overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The Bears indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the
    Bulls overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Bulls indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. OBS (overbought and oversold) indicator series - are indicators that have been provided with overbought and oversold zones. This is the standard indicator, but it provides additional possibilities for the analysis of any market. Thanks to a special algorithm, this indicator has overbought zones =70 and =100, as well as oversold zones -70 and -100, which allows you to use it to determine the p
    Force overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The Force Index indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Settings OBS Period - overbought/oversold calculation period Force Period - period of Force Price MA - prices for MA calculation Method MA - MA calculation method Line or Histo - display by line or histogram
    Any chart overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Multicurrency indicator Any chart obs is a price chart with a percentage scale. Can be displayed as a line and as a histogram. There is also a reverse function available, it mirrors the chart. The name of an instrument to be displayed is specified in the input parameters, the current symbol is used on default. The indicator doesn't have lags as it is not smoothed with any formulas, but bound to a percentage scale, what allows detecting the price equilibrium, the overbought and oversold state. Th
    Accumulation overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The Accumulation indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram.  A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.  Simple and straightforward settings that are easy to match to the right tool In the indicator, you can adjust: Display depth of the indicator Color of indicator levels
    MTF Moving Averages overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    MTF Moving Averages indicator with overbought and oversold zones. Two display options - as a line and as a histogram. A series of OBS (overbought and oversold) indicators - these are indicators that have been enhanced with overbought and oversold zones. Another feature of this indicator is that the lines of the  indicator s (when analyzing several  indicator s in a single window) are not redrawn relative to each other when scrolling the chart. Settings OBS Period - period of overbought/oversold
    Price detector
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The indicator gives signals on trend reversal or the possible direction of price movement when leaving the flat movement. Features and settings: Sensitivity = 3 - sensitivity from 1 to 5; the higher the value, the more signals (example displayed in the screenshot below). DeepBars = 3000 - indicator display depth. ZeroBarCalc = false - use a zero bar in the calculations; if yes, the signal will appear earlier, but it may disappear before the current candlestick is closed. UseAlert = false - enab
    Topical levels
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The indicator calculates critical price levels. If the level is red, the price has passed it downwards; if the level is blue, the price has passed it upwards. If the price is approaching the blue level from below, that level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from above, there will most probably be a rollback. Similarly, if the price is approaching the red level from above, the level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from below
    Pair chart nrp obs
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The indicator is based on pair trading methods. It is not redrawn unlike similar indicators. Shows correlation between two selected instruments in percent for a predetermined period, and the positions of the instruments relative to each other. Has a function for reverse display of any of the analyzed symbols - for instruments with negative correlation. Can be drawn as a line or as a histogram. Settings: Symb1 - first symbol name. Revers1 - reverse display of the first symbol. Symb2 - second symb
    Trend Factor
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    An indicator for entering with trend and timely exiting. It has sensitivity setting, by adjusting which it can be applied to both long-term and short-term speculation.  The highest sensitivity = 1, with this setup, you can even scalp on M1. No lag, does not withdraw after candlestick closure.  One of the use options: enter after a candlestick closes, if the vertical line consists of squares of the same color; exit if the color of two or more squares changes. Before using it, be sure to analyze t
    OsMA Fractal channel
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel. It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar. Settings: DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;  SlowMA - period of slow moving average;  SignalSMA - per
    Good Filtr
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    This is an indicator for additional signal filtering. It can be used as an additional filter in a trading system. The indicator does not redraw its data and can be used both in forex trading and with binary options. It has 3 operation modes and flexible sensitivity settings. The indicator uses multiple buffers, therefore it can be easily used in various Expert Advisors.
    Flat Factor
    Artem Kuzmin
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
    Extremum bars
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    The indicator colors bars displaying prices of overbought and oversold areas on the chart. It will help you to estimate moments when market climate changes and the price has its local extreme values. It can be used both independently and as a good supplement to any channel trading system. And this indicator is easy-to-use in expert advisors due to usage of indicator buffers instead of graphical objects. Settings ExtPeriod = 100 — indicator period; Sensitivity = 80 — indicator sensitivity.
    Moving Average fullshift
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    This is a moving average which can move not only to the right/left, but also up/down. You can also select a mode of displaying the indicator (as a line or as dots) and all other settings of a standard moving average. If you overlay several indicators in one window, you can clearlier determine price channels setting each border individually. Settings Line_or_Dot - mode of displaying the indicator: true - as a line, false - as dots; MA_period - moving average period; MA_shift_X - number of candle
    SFT Pips Blaster
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Alarm arrow indicator of increased sensitivity After closing the candle the arrows do not disappear Allows you to enter the transaction on time at the lowest price movements Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Suitable for working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Determines the price correction; Advanced settings for fine tuning; Works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
    SFT Full MACD
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
    SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
    SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
    SFT Local Trend Signal
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Arrow indicator, to determine adjustments and local trends The arrow appears on the current bar and after closing the bar will not disappear. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for trading curren
    SFT Trend Chart
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics. This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color. Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine
    SFT Trend Tape
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicatori
    One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
