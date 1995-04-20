SFT Oh My Scalper

Signal trend indicator for scalping.

Has three different sensitivity options



It detects a trend change and gives signals to open positions.



Has built-in audio and visual trend change alerts.

Can send notifications to your phone or email.

Allows you to open positions in a timely manner in accordance with the direction of the market.

Works on all timeframes, on all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.

Distinctive features

Does not redraw after the candle closes;

Three sensitivity options;

Three types of alerts;

Simple and clear setup;

Works on all timeframes and on all trading instruments;

Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

It can be used as an independent trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings



Sensitivity - High, Medium, Low sensitivity;

Alert Message - displaying a message on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;

Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal, setup guide here;

Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here;

Trading Recommendations

When a red diamond appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When blue appears rhombus open Buy or Call (for options)

open Buy or Call (for options) The direction of the trade must match the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.

Exit from the transaction on the opposite signal and when the line disappears, or according to the established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.

Well proven in conjunction with indicator Flat Factor

There are other options, in the process of trading you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.

