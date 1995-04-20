SFT Oh My Scalper

Signal trend indicator for scalping.

Has three different sensitivity options

It detects a trend change and gives signals to open positions.

Has built-in audio and visual trend change alerts.

Can send notifications to your phone or email.

Allows you to open positions in a timely manner in accordance with the direction of the market.

Works on all timeframes, on all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw after the candle closes;
  • Three sensitivity options;
  • Three types of alerts;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

It can be used as an independent trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings

  • Sensitivity - High, Medium, Low sensitivity;
  • Alert Message - displaying a message on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal, setup guide here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, through the installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here ;

    Trading Recommendations

    • When a red diamond appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
    • When blue appears    rhombus   open Buy or Call (for options)
    • The direction of the trade must match the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.
    • Exit from the transaction on the opposite signal and when the line disappears, or according to the established SL and TP.
    • When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.
    • Well proven in conjunction with   indicator   Flat Factor

    There are other options, in the process of trading you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.

    For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods using this indicator, see here:

    Trading strategy with SFT indicator Oh My Scalper


    We wish you stable and profitable trading and Thank you for using our software.

    If you like it, then do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

    And in order not to miss the releases of new useful programs for trading, add me as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


