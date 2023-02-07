Trading strategies with indicator SFT Oh My Scalper

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the SFT indicator Oh My Scalper

The strategy is suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, indices, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be done on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, trading can be both scalping, intraday, and medium-term, long-term.

The basis for opening trades is a signal trend indicator for scalping SFT Oh My Scalper

It detects a trend change and gives signals for opening positions, as well as built-in sound and visual notifications about a trend change.

You can trade using this indicator alone.

It is recommended to work according to this strategy only with reliable and trusted brokers who have no problems with the withdrawal of earned funds.

It is desirable that the company has ECN, NDD, STP or PRO accounts with a small spread and a low commission per transaction.





We recommend trading with RoboForex , where we test all our products Installation and setup





For more information on how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube in training videos

The settings described in this manual are specified for the EURUSD currency pair .

For other instruments, additional adjustment of the indicator parameters may be required.

With a little experimentation, you can choose the settings for any trading instrument.

Trading with the SFT indicator Oh My Scalper

Indicator settings

Sensitivity - High ;

- High ; Alert Message - true;

- true; Alert Email - false

- false Alert Mobile - false

Trading Rules

The opening of transactions is carried out immediately after the closing of the candle, on which a colored rhombus appeared.

The appearance of a rhombus of a certain color is a signal to open the corresponding deal, and if the line disappears or the color changes, the deal should be closed.

When a red diamond appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When a blue diamond appears, open Buy or Call (for options)

The direction of opened deals should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.

If you are trading on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively

Exit from the transaction is carried out on the opposite signal

You can also exit on the established orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is desirable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, and make the TP equal to 1 to 2 SL sizes.

This indicator has proven itself when used in conjunction with the free Flat Factor indicator.





Try our other indicators, among which there are completely free ones, as well as paid ones, but with the possibility of free self-testing. You can find a complete list of our products here:

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