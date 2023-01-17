Stealth Mode for TP SL and Trailing MQ4

1

Hide TP and SL from your broker.

Set Use_TP_SL_Stealth_Mode to true to hide your TP or SL from the brokers.

Stealth Trailing now avalable in updated version. Set Use_Stealth_Trailing to true for profit trailing without your broker knowing.

This EA can be used on any currency pair and will manage your open orders.

Besides the stealth mode EA can also be used for normal order management where actual TP SL levels can be set. Also the EA can trail order by adjusting the Stoploss price.



Filtro:
Alexandros Kourmoulakis
125
Alexandros Kourmoulakis 2024.12.17 21:50 
 

In a few words the EA does have stealth s/l and t/p alright but it also sets automatic trailing s/l which is not stealth and that you have no control over it does this by default it is built-in. There is no way to disable this. The support is unexistent I wrote to the author to no avail. Unprofessional and sloppy at best dangerous at worst you can never hold a long term trade with this thing. I terribly regret not looking further into the market and rushing myself into this.

