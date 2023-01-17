Stealth Mode for TP SL and Trailing MQ4

Hide TP and SL from your broker.

Set Use_TP_SL_Stealth_Mode to true to hide your TP or SL from the brokers.

Stealth Trailing now avalable in updated version. Set Use_Stealth_Trailing to true for profit trailing without your broker knowing.

This EA can be used on any currency pair and will manage your open orders.

Besides the stealth mode EA can also be used for normal order management where actual TP SL levels can be set. Also the EA can trail order by adjusting the Stoploss price.



