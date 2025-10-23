Mavis Trader MT4

Mavis Trader Lethabo Stephens Maloka Utilità

Overview MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control. It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click. Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing Key Features One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your