Mavis Trader MT4
- Utilità
- Lethabo Stephens Maloka
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
⚡ Overview
MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control.
It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click.
Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing.
🧩 Key Features
-
One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your chosen Lot Size and Number of Trades.
-
Auto SL/TP Mirroring: Change SL/TP on one position — MAVIS instantly applies it to all others for the same symbol.
-
Close All Button: Instantly close every open position on the current chart symbol.
-
Adjustable On-Chart Panel: Clean, minimal, and movable interface.
-
Broker-Safe: Enforces minimum stop distance and price precision automatically.
-
Ultra-Lightweight: No indicators, no lag, no unnecessary complexity — pure execution efficiency.
⚙️ How It Works
-
Set Lot Size and Number of Trades in the panel fields.
-
Click Buy or Sell to open all positions instantly.
-
Edit SL/TP on any one trade — MAVIS synchronizes those levels across all others.
-
Use CloseAll to quickly close all open trades for the current symbol.
🎯 Who It’s For
-
Scalpers: Open multiple trades instantly in volatile markets.
-
Grid Traders: Maintain consistent SL/TP across multi-entry strategies.
-
Manual Traders: Manage trades visually without cluttered scripts or panels.
-
Risk-Conscious Users: Keep uniform protective levels across all trades.
🔧 Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|LotSize
|Trading lot size per position
|NumTrades
|Number of positions to open per click
|panelX / panelY
|Panel position on chart
|buttonWidth / buttonHeight
|Button dimensions
|DefaultLot / DefaultTrades
|Prefilled default inputs
💼 Recommendations
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread for faster execution
-
Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, and Synthetic Indices
-
Stops Distance: MAVIS respects broker minimum stop levels automatically
-
Minimum Deposit: $200 (recommended $500 for indices)
🧠 Notes
-
MAVIS Trader is a manual execution and management panel — it does not auto-trade or generate signals.
-
SL/TP synchronization applies to all open positions of the same symbol only.
-
Enable Algo Trading in your MT toolbar before use.
✅ Support & Updates
-
Lifetime free updates and full customer support via MQL5 messages.