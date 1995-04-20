KT Schaff Trend Cycle MT4

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a technical analysis tool that helps traders and investors plot highly-probable predictions on the price direction of an instrument.

Due to its predictive properties, It's a good tool for foreign exchange (forex) traders to plot buy and sell signals.

The Schaff Trend Cycle was developed by prominent forex trader and analyst Doug Schaff in 1999. The idea driving the STC is the proven narrative that market trends rise or fall in cyclical patterns across all time frames.





Features