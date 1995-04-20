KT Schaff Trend Cycle MT4
The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is a technical analysis tool that helps traders and investors plot highly-probable predictions on the price direction of an instrument.
Due to its predictive properties, It's a good tool for foreign exchange (forex) traders to plot buy and sell signals.
The Schaff Trend Cycle was developed by prominent forex trader and analyst Doug Schaff in 1999. The idea driving the STC is the proven narrative that market trends rise or fall in cyclical patterns across all time frames.
Features
- The Schaff Trend Cycle is an effecting trend-predicting tool that all traders, regardless of pedigree, can use.
- The STC comes in an oscillator-based appearance and has two lines (25 and 75) to highlight potential trend turning points.
- It's flexible; the bands and line sensitivity are customizable to fit user preference.
- The STC can be combined with other technical analysis indicators and most trading strategies to yield better trading results.
- The Schaff Trend Cycle is suitable for all trading time frames.
Summary
Forex traders widely use the Schaff Trend Cycle. This is because it only works well in high-volume, liquid markets, such as currencies. However, the STC is adaptable and can also be used in highly liquid equity markets.
Although it is a reliable and thorough indicator, traders will be better served using it with other indicators.
When combined with the data provided by other technical indicators, the Schaff Trend Cycle can be an influential contributing factor in developing an ideal trading strategy.