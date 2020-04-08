RastaWay

Thank you for taking interest in my indicator. I developed this tool over a couple of years, crunching numbers, studying and testing different logics, i finally had it programed in 2020 and now 
I'm proud to release "RastaWay" indicator to a limited number of serious traders (limited copies available). The system employs a unique logic to attempt to 
decode market mechanics and translate it into a visual language any trader can understand and use. The edge in this tool is purely of my own concepts and not developed
from combining pre- existing indicators.

RastaWay is a multi-role NONE Re-Painting indicator which can be used as a standalone strategy or be used to support an existing strategy.
---It marks swings points - High, Higher High, lower high, low, lower high and Higher Low.
---the indicator will automatically draw dynamic trendlines employing a ratio for optimization.
---the indicator will provide Change of trend signals and reversal signals which only need to be managed well.
---This indicator will also Send Push Alerts, Show Alerts or play Sound Alerts if required.

I developed RastaWay  indicator with GBPJPY H1 in mind, but it can be optimized by changing one setting to attempt to decode other instruments and timeframe.

The signals from this tool are not final but do hold an edge.




Prodotti consigliati
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Connect Indicator
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Indicatori
Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicatori
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Scalper trend giornaliero (DTS) DTS è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà la tendenza e il potenziale Take Profit all'inizio della giornata. Come funziona DTS utilizza una strategia di
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
**Presentando il Sistema Binario Intelligente: Il Tuo Compagno di Trading Definitivo** Il Sistema Binario Intelligente non è solo un indicatore; è uno strumento di trading sofisticato progettato meticolosamente per fornire ai trader una precisione accurata e segnali tempestivi in ​​diversi mercati. Costruito su algoritmi all'avanguardia e una collezione esaustiva di indicatori tecnici, questo sistema è la tua chiave per sbloccare il successo nel trading. **Componenti dell'Indicatore:** 1. **
Eurusd Hidden Pattern Indicator
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Indicatori
This indicator is based on new patterns spotted on our existing EURUSD algorithm,  in order to learn how to use it you are advised to contact me for detailed introduction, so you know how to use it, what to expect,  and what the indicator can and cannot do. 1)it has elements of a leading indicator - it can reveal hidden patterns. 2)it can be used with both spot forex trading as well as binary options 3)it's based on intermarket analysis 4)it makes money, but requires targetted effort and dedic
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Top Down Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR (mt4 version) Introduction The TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR is the King of Top-Down Analysis Tools for MT4 traders. It gives you the ability to analyze the market across all major timeframes — from as small as hourly data up to yearly projections — with unparalleled accuracy and clarity. This indicator allows traders to forecast, label, and visualize market structure from short-term intraday moves to long-term yearly cycles . With its built-in multi-timeframe forecast
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicatori
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicatori
Il Cattura Tendenza (The Trend Catcher): Contattami ora per ottenere le migliori impostazioni e un REGALO GRATUITO La strategia Trend Catcher con indicatore di allerta è uno strumento di analisi tecnica versatile che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una strategia dinamica Trend Catcher che si adatta alle condizioni di mercato, offrendo una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono
FREE
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilità
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
NeuralProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator. NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of hig
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicatori
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilità
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Ferox Least Squares Regression
Tat Dat Nguyen
Indicatori
Ferox Least Squares Regression is an algorithm that uses regression and is design by Ferox Quants-Labs to use method like typical quantitative algorithm, using statistics and use past data to predict the future. * None Repaint indicator *  Quantitative algorithm *Great For Swing Trading * Histogram Up is Long, Down is Short *Works On ALL Timeframe *Works On Any MT4 Pair
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Indicatori
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Prezzo super scontato per un tempo limitato! Il prezzo salirà presto a $279 — affrettati, prendilo prima dell’aumento! Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusiv
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicatori
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicatori
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Price Direction Oscillator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Price Direction Oscillator - è un indicatore progettato per rilevare i movimenti di mercato a breve e medio termine. Adattabile a qualsiasi mercato e timeframe, è costituito da una linea di tendenza, un oscillatore di volatilità di mercato e un potenziale generatore di segnali di trading. Utilizzo dell'indicatore Determina il trend in base alla volatilità del mercato e fornisce segnali per l'apertura di ordini di ACQUISTO o VENDITA. Senza ridisegnare i dati storici, le frecce del segnale non c
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Acquista subito RFI LEVELS e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di livelli avanzati Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 Funzioni principali: Visualizza le zone attive di venditori e acquirenti! L'indicatore mostra tutti i livelli/zone di primo impulso corretti per acquisti e vendite. Quando questi livelli/zone vengono attivati, ovvero dove inizia la ricerca dei punti di ingresso, i livelli cambiano colore e vengono riempiti
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Gann Square of 9
Olga Borovskaia
5 (1)
Indicatori
The only one of its kind square 9 indicator that corresponds to the real situation on Gannzilla! The indicator calculates price levels by Square 9 and dates by Square 9.  All price and time levels are 100% consistent with the location on Square 9 (Gannzila). This tool will be a great solution for determining the price and time levels using the methods of the legendary trader William Delbert Gann.
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione