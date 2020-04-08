RastaWay

Thank you for taking interest in my indicator. I developed this tool over a couple of years, crunching numbers, studying and testing different logics, i finally had it programed in 2020 and now 
I'm proud to release "RastaWay" indicator to a limited number of serious traders (limited copies available). The system employs a unique logic to attempt to 
decode market mechanics and translate it into a visual language any trader can understand and use. The edge in this tool is purely of my own concepts and not developed
from combining pre- existing indicators.

RastaWay is a multi-role NONE Re-Painting indicator which can be used as a standalone strategy or be used to support an existing strategy.
---It marks swings points - High, Higher High, lower high, low, lower high and Higher Low.
---the indicator will automatically draw dynamic trendlines employing a ratio for optimization.
---the indicator will provide Change of trend signals and reversal signals which only need to be managed well.
---This indicator will also Send Push Alerts, Show Alerts or play Sound Alerts if required.

I developed RastaWay  indicator with GBPJPY H1 in mind, but it can be optimized by changing one setting to attempt to decode other instruments and timeframe.

The signals from this tool are not final but do hold an edge.




