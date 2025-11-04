Investmen Guru 4

Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool

Introduction

Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the Investment Guru forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing.

Operating Principle

Investment Guru employs trend trading methods, allowing it to adapt to changes in market dynamics. The bot is designed to work with highly volatile currency pairs, offering broad opportunities for profit. Its core operating mechanics are based on the use of Trailing Stop orders, ensuring optimal entry and exit from positions.

Flexible Settings

Users can set individual parameters for stop-loss and take-profit for both pending and real orders. This ensures maximum risk control. Key available features include:

Magic : Unique expert identifier.

Lot : Lot size.

Risk : Automatic lot determination based on deposit size.

LimitTrades : Limit on the number of orders in a series.

GridStep : Minimum grid step.

StopLoss : Stop-loss for loss control.

TakeProfit: Take-profit for profit fixation.

Usage Recommendations

For maximum efficiency, Investment Guru is recommended for use with liquid currency pairs and a VPS (Virtual Private Server). Trading can start with a $1,000 deposit using a 0.01 lot. The bot supports both Netting and Hedging account types, making it versatile for various trading strategies.

Testing and Optimization

Before launching the bot, it is crucial to conduct testing on all ticks, allowing for an accurate assessment of its performance under real market conditions. Adjusting the spread during testing can also significantly impact the results.

Conclusion

The Investment Guru forex bot is designed for those looking to profit from unpredictable market fluctuations. It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, providing ease of use and high productivity. Let Investment Guru fulfill your trading ambitions and unlock new opportunities in financial markets.

For more information and detailed settings, contact customer support or visit our website. Your successful trading starts here!















