EA Perfect Breakout Scalper MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping.

The "Perfect Breakout" EA is based on a complex breakdown tactics based on Patterns. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines two or more multidirectional fractals (marks the local minimum and maximum) and places two or more pending buy stop and sell stop orders at a given distance from them.

In the event of a breakdown of one of the pending orders, the expert accompanies the position: trailing stop, breakeven and smart closing using a tick adaptive system. A nice feature of the strategy is the fact that the adviser trades not only in the direction of the global trend, but also perfectly catches market reversals.

In the settings of the EA , you can find parameters for transaction support, as well as exit from the market. So in the Magic line, you can assign a unique code to the EA, thanks to which it will recognize the actual open orders and not touch the open ones manually or by other experts.

the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726



The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Monitoring: 1702907

МetaТrader 5 version: link

Requirements and recommendations Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

set files: link

For the Strategy Tester:

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true , a multi-currency tester is used.

- if set to , a multi-currency tester is used. For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



All Ticks.

EURUSD, USDJPY / M30, H1 , ( H2 - only for MT5 )

Parameters:

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

USDJPY - if true , use USDJPY ;

- if , use ; Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday;

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings; Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

-----------------------------------------------------

