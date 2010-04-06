Simple Trend AM

The trend is your friend. A simple truth known to every trader. The presented indicator allows you to visualize the current trend. The indicator identifies the trend using the following definition as an algorithm: A trend is a situation when each subsequent maximum price rise is higher/lower than the previous one, and similarly each subsequent maximum price fall is higher/lower than the previous one;

The beginning of a new trend is considered to be when the current maximum/minimum overcomes all maximums/minimums of a specified number of previous bars. The indicator colors the bars according to the identified trend. The indicator does not repaint. Rules of application: Buy signal - if the last formed bar is colored in the color of the uptrend, while the previous bar was colored in the color of the downtrend.

Sell signal - if the last formed bar is colored in the color of the downtrend, while the previous bar was colored in the color of the uptrend. Configurable parameters: Trend_Length - the number of periods for determining the trend;

Style - the price used to identify the trend.

