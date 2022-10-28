MT Rider

4.88

MT Rider

This MT Rider is a multi time frame  trend indicator... Based on a standard MACD, moving average convergence divergence indicator.
With just one glance at the chart, we can see the directions of all time intervals.The trend average is additionally displayed in percentages.

You often hear the experts: trade in the direction of the trend. But, you need to find the correct ratio, to trade on your time interval.
With this indicator you will eliminate all doubts. This indicator from  Profit Waves is free.
Although many would require a fee for it. It is our gift, and our way of giving back to the community.

I wish you successful trading.


Good luck!



Recensioni 11
Elvira Zalalutdinova
1139
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2023.05.07 08:36 
 

Great work.In the tester great and on the story great.Thank you

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.07 13:41 
 

Masterpiece

Johanny Mejia Suaza
148
Johanny Mejia Suaza 2023.04.07 06:24 
 

I love it!! Easy to use and excellent for scalping. I just need to practice more on it to get it down pack. But I don't see the other filters that is mention on your youtube video, any suggestions my friend.

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.19 16:35 
 

Good

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:42
Thank you... :)
Raja
969
Raja 2024.01.27 07:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:42
Thank you... :)
Gilmar Rio
16
Gilmar Rio 2023.12.31 20:56 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:42
Thank you... :)
FutureSoul
207
FutureSoul 2023.10.02 14:07 
 

虽然指标滞后，但这是所有趋势指标的共性，用起来还不错

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:42
Thank you... :)
Elvira Zalalutdinova
1139
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2023.05.07 08:36 
 

Great work.In the tester great and on the story great.Thank you

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:43
Thank you... :)
zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.07 13:41 
 

Masterpiece

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:43
Thank you... :)
Johanny Mejia Suaza
148
Johanny Mejia Suaza 2023.04.07 06:24 
 

I love it!! Easy to use and excellent for scalping. I just need to practice more on it to get it down pack. But I don't see the other filters that is mention on your youtube video, any suggestions my friend.

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:43
Thank you ... upgrade comming....:)
Bi Zhou
1260
Bi Zhou 2023.04.05 16:40 
 

Excellent so far

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:44
Thank you... :)
Aravind Kolanupaka
9620
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.12.07 17:34 
 

Very good indicator! Thank you Andrej Kidric

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:44
Thank you... :)
nivlem44
199
nivlem44 2022.11.30 07:07 
 

very good indicator wont find better free or paid

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:44
Thank you... :)
AaronA32
15
AaronA32 2022.11.02 15:07 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andrej Kidric
3660
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andrej Kidric 2025.09.01 18:44
Thank you... :)
