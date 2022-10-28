MT Rider



This MT Rider is a multi time frame trend indicator... Based on a standard MACD, moving average convergence divergence indicator.

With just one glance at the chart, we can see the directions of all time intervals.The trend average is additionally displayed in percentages.



You often hear the experts: trade in the direction of the trend. But, you need to find the correct ratio, to trade on your time interval.

With this indicator you will eliminate all doubts. This indicator from Profit Waves is free.

Although many would require a fee for it. It is our gift, and our way of giving back to the community.



I wish you successful trading.





Good luck!







