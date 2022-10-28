MT Rider

4.89

MT Rider — Multi Time-Frame Trend Indicator (Free Edition)

✨ Important Update for All MT Rider Users

We have created an official community space, where all future improvements, upgrades, and additional tools will be released.
This includes:

✔️ upcoming upgraded versions of MT Rider
✔️ access to the MT4 OneClick trading panel
✔️ early previews of new tools
✔️ support and helpful resources
✔️ direct communication and announcements

If you already have MT Rider downloaded here on MQL5, you are warmly invited to join the community so you don’t miss anything.

Join the Community (100% Free Access)

This is where all future updates and tools will be published:

➡️ MT4OneClick Community

Joining is free, and it ensures you always have the latest versions and direct support.

Reviews 12
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
705
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.12.05 20:50 
 

Really good indicator nice work. Best indictor ever made in my opinion

Elvira Zalalutdinova
1142
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2023.05.07 08:36 
 

Great work.In the tester great and on the story great.Thank you

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.07 13:41 
 

Masterpiece

