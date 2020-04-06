London Pearl
Product Description
London Pearl is a mean-reversal expert advisor specifically designed for GBPUSD.
The GBP/USD currency pair, commonly known as "the Cable," is known for high volatility, high liquidity, and a tendency for rapid price movements. As the third most widely traded pair (after EUR/USD and USD/JPY), it is popular among traders.
London Pearl is using grid, semi-martingale and smart drawdown recovery algorithm adjusted for GBPUSD. This expert advisor was designed with account preservation in mind with conservative setting.
This EA and its settings has survived extreme black swan events which causes the market to trend significantly. It has survived Covid era, recent wars and tariffs era.
Live Account Monitoring: London Pearl Account
London Pearl Settings:
London Pearl is easy to configure and is easy to use. Open GBPUSD chart at any timeframe. Add the EA on your USDJPY chart and you're good to go.
We recommend that you leave the parameters in default settings. The best setting in our experience is the default settings.
Below are the explanation of the EA parameters:
- Set_01_every_X_amount - It means 0.01 lot size will be set every X amount. By default it is set to 7500. At 7,500 balance, it will set lot size to 0.01. At balance of 15,000, it will open 0.02 and so on and so forth.
- MaxPositionsAllowed - Maximum open position. It will stop opening more than this number.
- MagicNumber - This is a unique number that tells the EA what trades to monitor. If you are running it with other EA, please give it a unique magic number.
Requirements:
- Initial capital requirement is $10,000. You can open a cent account on reputable broker. You can deposit at least $100 and that would be equivalent to 10,000 in cent account.
- It also requires to run on VPS to make it run all the time.