Product Description

London Pearl is a mean-reversal expert advisor specifically designed for GBPUSD.

The GBP/USD currency pair, commonly known as "the Cable," is known for high volatility, high liquidity, and a tendency for rapid price movements. As the third most widely traded pair (after EUR/USD and USD/JPY), it is popular among traders.

London Pearl is using grid, semi-martingale and smart drawdown recovery algorithm adjusted for GBPUSD. This expert advisor was designed with account preservation in mind with conservative setting.