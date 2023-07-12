Forex Trade Robot
- Utilità
- Yonggang Shang
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 21 gennaio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
This automated trading assistant system is designed to help traders manage and optimize their trades more efficiently. The system provides comprehensive risk control features, including flexible stop-loss, take-profit settings, and risk limits, allowing traders to maintain stability during market fluctuations. It also offers batch opening, batch modifying stop-loss/take-profit, and batch closing functions, making it quicker and more precise when executing strategies.
In addition, the system displays real-time information such as daily volatility, open positions, and current profits, helping traders stay informed about market dynamics and the performance of their accounts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this system can help improve trading efficiency, reduce human error, and ensure precise execution of your personal trading strategies.
Risk Management:
- Position size setting
- Stop-loss and take-profit settings
Dashboard includes 5 sections:
Section 1:
- Daily volatility percentage
Section 2:
- Multi-timeframe RSI indicators
- Multi-timeframe buy/sell signals
Section 3:
- Open positions
- Batch adjust stop-loss/take-profit
Section 4:
- Batch closing
- Display of open order count
Section 5:
- Time remaining in current cycle
- Maximum loss limit set
For detailed instructions and parameters, please watch the system's YouTube video at https://youtu.be/3DZ9AyiyEDM. Thank you.