Extreme Breakout Signal is a trading strategy based on price breaking through key support or resistance levels. It indicates potential trend shifts, allowing traders to capture new upward or downward movements.



Parameter extreme radius： extreme radius（Different parameters can be set for different periods）

Key Principles

: Prices often reverse near these levels; breaking them may signal a new trend. Confirmation: Use volume or other indicators to verify the breakout's validity.

Signal Types

: Price breaks above resistance, suggesting an uptrend. Sell Signal: Price breaks below support, suggesting a downtrend.

Application

: Combine with indicators like volume, RSI, or MACD. Stop Loss & Take Profit: Place stop loss near the previous level and adjust take profit based on market conditions.

Pros and Cons

: Helps capture early trends and works across various markets. Cons: High risk of false breakouts, less effective in ranging markets.

Conclusion: Breakout signals are powerful tools for identifying new trends but should be used with confirmation to avoid false signals.



