Auto Trade Pivot

Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator

No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes.

Advantages:

  • Applicable to all instruments.
  • Suitable for all timeframes.
  • The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals.

Instructions for Use:

  • If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line.
  • If the price breaks below the signal line, the trend is bearish, with the initial target being the lower support line.
  • If all three lines are rising simultaneously, the trend is bullish; conversely, if all three lines are falling, the trend is bearish.

For any questions, feel free to contact me, and I will respond promptly. Thank you!

Telegram Contact: https://t.me/ai_trade_best

MQL5 Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhihui_dianjin





























