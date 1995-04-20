Auto Trade Pivot
- Indicatori
- Yonggang Shang
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 27 gennaio 2025
Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator
No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes.
Advantages:
- Applicable to all instruments.
- Suitable for all timeframes.
- The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals.
Instructions for Use:
- If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line.
- If the price breaks below the signal line, the trend is bearish, with the initial target being the lower support line.
- If all three lines are rising simultaneously, the trend is bullish; conversely, if all three lines are falling, the trend is bearish.
For any questions, feel free to contact me, and I will respond promptly. Thank you!
Telegram Contact: https://t.me/ai_trade_best
MQL5 Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhihui_dianjin