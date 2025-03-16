Non repaint Forex Indicator

Forexo is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests. Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because this Forexo indicator provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence without analyzing the market.

Working of indicator:
This indicator is based on price action with help of stochastic, RSI & SMA.

Setup Recommendation:
Recommended timeframes: Any timeframe works but we like to use M15
Recommended symbols: The best symbol that we like to use is EURUSD, but you can definitely keep checking other assets :)

The settings are very easy to understand. Changing settings can increase or decrease the accuracy as well as number of signal count. After purchase, contact us if you face any difficulties in understanding the indicator settings.

