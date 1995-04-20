Best Wilder Trend Reaction Strategy

This strategy is both an anti-trend system (named as REACTION_MODE) and a trend system (named as TREND_MODE).

REACTION_MODE reverses at each Buy point and most Sell points while the TREND_MODE usually exits the market at a Trailing Stop.



This indicator as also the original System automatically changes its Mode to Reaction/Trend, based on clear price action and market structure changes.

Obviously this Strategy can make money in all of the market conditions either on a non-directional/swing market or in a directional/trend market. Thereverses at each Buy point and most Sell points while theusually exits the market at a Trailing Stop.

y is a Metatrader indicator that is based on the J.W.Wilder’s corresponding work as we can find it at his own legendary book:”(1978) and on pages 71-86/SECTION VII.