Best Wilder Trend Reaction Strategy

Best _Wilder’s Trend Reaction Strategy is a Metatrader indicator that is based on the J.W.Wilder’s corresponding work as we can find it at his own legendary book:
NEW CONCEPTS IN TECHNICAL TRADING SYSTEMS”(1978) and on pages 71-86/SECTION VII.
This strategy is both an anti-trend system (named as REACTION_MODE) and a trend system (named as TREND_MODE).
The REACTION_MODE reverses at each Buy point and most Sell points while the TREND_MODE usually exits the market at a Trailing Stop.

This indicator as also the original System automatically changes its Mode to Reaction/Trend, based on clear price action and market structure changes.
Obviously this Strategy can make money in all of the market conditions either on a non-directional/swing market or in a directional/trend market.


Inputs

Day_Type Settings

== # of bars for Calculating Days' Type (the only value to optimize)


Levels Settings

== Show Levels (B1, S1, HBOP, LBOP) – calculated using previous day values
== B1 Style, Color, Width
== S1 Style, Color, Width
== HBOP Style, Color, Width
== LBOP Style, Color, Width

Reaction Mode Settings


== Buy, Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell Arrows codes
== Buy, Sell  Arrows colors
== Arrows Width
== Distance between Price and Entry/Exit Signs (Arrows)

Trend Mode Settings


== Buy, Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell Arrows codes
== Buy, Sell  Arrows colors
== Arrows Width
== Distance between Price and Entry/Exit Signs (Arrows)

Trailing Stop Settings


== Show Trailing Line (only for Trend Mode)
== Style, Width, Color

Display Settings


== Show Day Separator
== Line Style, Width, Color
== Show Entry Line
== Line Style, Width, Color (Buy/Sell)

Panel Settings


== Show Panel
== Panel Position (Corner), Background Color, Texts Color
== MAE/MFE in pips or % (select)

Alerts' Settings


== Enable Entry & Exit Signals' MT4 Alert
== Enable Entry & Exit Signals' Email Alert
== Enable Entry & Exit Signals' Push Notification



























