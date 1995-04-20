Zig Zag Repainting Tracker

This indicator highlights the exact points on the chart where the built-in ZigZag indicator repainted its peaks or troughs. Grey-colored arrows are plotted to show where a previously confirmed high or low was later shifted — a behavior known as repainting.

Why it’s important:

Repainting can mislead traders by altering historical signals, giving a false impression of past accuracy. This tool helps traders visually track and understand when and where ZigZag repaints, improving strategy evaluation, signal trust, and backtesting transparency.