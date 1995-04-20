



What is 2 Line MACD Indicator MT4?

The 2 Line MACD Indicator, in short, is a technical indicator that assists in identifying the trend as well as its strength, and the possibility of the trend reversal.

It is a widespread forex technical indicator that is made of three essential components, i.e.

1. MACD histogram

2. MACD: 12-period exponential moving average (12 EMA) – 26 period EMA

3. MACD Signal Line: the 9-period EMA of the MACD.

This Indicator is one that ensures a trader stays profitable over a long period in the market.

The Chart below shows a pictorial example of a 2 Line MACD indicator for MT4 in a market:

2 Line MACD is an indicator that can be applied with any forex trading strategies/systems for further confirmation of trading exits or entries. Its essence is to transform the amassed history data.

The Indicator provides for a prospect of detecting various patterns and peculiarities in price activities which are not visible.

Established on this information, forex traders can adopt further price movement and modify their strategy accordingly.



