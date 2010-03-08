Volume Analysis Indicator MT4

This indicator integrates the Bollinger Band strategy in calculation with a volume-over-MA
calculation to further narrow down "Areas of Interest" levels for a potential re-test zone to the right of the chart.

We added a Moving Average calculation for a multi-level cloud and further broke down more conditions to highlight both
volume flow crossover on the High and Extreme High MA's and also high and extreme high volume spikes on set period average
without bull\bear conditions. Original Bull/Bear Spikes are still viewable.


Setting:

= Updated to color the Histogram Green for Buy Red for Sell and that the volume spike happens when volume touch the upper Green Band moving Line.


Release Notes:

Next Update V2 will include signal indicator for Buy & Sell Trades.


