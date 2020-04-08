MTRade is a professional arrow indicator based on the classic Parabolic SAR algorithm. It automatically detects the moments of trend direction change and displays clear signal arrows on the chart: up (buy) and down (sell).





Basis: original Parabolic SAR algorithm with full adaptation for visual display by arrows;





Signals: up arrow — possible up reversal (buy); down arrow — possible down reversal (sell);





No redrawing: signals are recorded only after a confirmed reversal, excluding "jumps" and false updates;





Compatibility: works on any timeframes and instruments (currencies, indices, metals and cryptocurrencies);





Ready for addition: easily integrated with alerts, push notifications, email and automated strategies;





Flexible settings: the SAR step and maximum can be adapted to any market conditions.





Parameter Description Default value

Step SAR acceleration step 0.02

Maximum Maximum acceleration value 0.2





The indicator calculates SAR values ​​on each candle. When the price crosses the SAR line, this is considered a confirmed trend reversal. At this moment, an arrow appears on the chart:





Up arrow ( 🡅 ) — signal to open a buy (long);





Down arrow ( 🡇 ) — signal to open a sell (short).





This makes the indicator an ideal solution for visual trading and automated reversal strategies.





Ease of interpretation: the trader does not need to read the lines — only clear arrows;





Reliable signals: based on the time-tested SAR indicator;





No "noisy" signals: arrows appear only when the intersection is confirmed;





Can be used as a